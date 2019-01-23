IceHawks Basketball Teams Sweep Vermilion College

Both Lake Superior College basketball teams were victorious on Wednesday.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Esko native Ryan Pantsar finished with 19 points as the Lake Superior College men’s basketball team got the win over Vermilion College 84-64 Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Paul LaGrande chipped in with 19 points while shooting a perfect 8 for 8 from the field.

In the women’s game, the Lady IceHawks got the win over the Ironwomen 69-40. Hermantown native Carly Hansen led the way with 20 points for LSC.