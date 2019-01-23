Jayme Closs Will Receive $25,000 in Reward Money

Hormel Foods and Jennie-O Will Give Reward Money Directly To Closs

BARRON, Wis. (AP)

Hormel Foods and Jennie-O say they’ll donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.

Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later.

Twenty-one -year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.