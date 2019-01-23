Ruby’s Pantry Continues to Help Federal Employees Going Without Pay

$10 donation accepted from furloughed workers.

CLOQUET, Minn. – As the prolonged government shutdown reaches day 33, Ruby’s Pantry at the Cloquet National Guard continues to help furloughed workers provide food and supplies for their families.

Federal employees, not receiving a pay check due to the shutdown, were able to pick up meat, bread, milk, toilet paper and other personal products for $10.

Seeing furloughed workers and other families come in to pick up food and supplies is a familiar sight for a Ruby’s pantry organizer.

“I have been at that end where I could just barely feed my kids,” said Ruby’s Pantry Cloquet Coordinator Sheila Peterson.

She said, “To ask for help is tough, so we just wanted to make sure they felt comfortable enough be here.”

One patron who recently learned about Ruby’s Pantry believes it is a great resource for everyone including furloughed employees.

“I think it is very important, it helps out the community,” said Jenny Stahlbusch.

“Not everybody may in dire need for it but just to help out in between paychecks like all the government workers who are without,” said Stahlbusch.

Ruby’s pantry will continue to offer the discounted rate for federal workers until the shutdown has ended.

For a full list of dates and pop up locations click here.