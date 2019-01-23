Saints Basketball Splits Doubleheader Against Rams

The women fall to the Rams while the men get the win over North Central.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Michala Walther scored her 1000th career point, but North Central would pull away late as they get the road win over the St. Scholastica women’s basketball team 76-59 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

Alison Huber chipped in with 12 points and 8 assists in the losing effort.

On the men’s side, Brandon Newman dropped 26 points to lead all scorers as the Saints men topped the Rams 87-73.