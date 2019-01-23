United Way of Carlton County Connects Residents to Local Resources

Operation Community Connect is an annual event.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The United Way of Carlton County connected residents to local resources during their Annual Operation Community Connect event at Journey Church in Cloquet.

Local Service agencies were on hand to provide information to residents who are in need of energy assistance, housing assistance, and much more.

Every year the goal for United Way is to offer awareness to residents looking for help.

“Carlton County is a rural county and sometimes people don’t know what they can have access to,” said United Way of Carlton County Executive Director Ali Bilden Camps.

Everyone in attendance were also offered a hot lunch.