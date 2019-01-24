Affinity Plus Credit Union Opens In New Location

Maple Grove Road location is the only Affinity Plus branch in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Affinity Plus Credit Union hosted a grand opening for its newly built branch after relocating to Maple Grove Road in Duluth.

The Affinity Plus is excited to serve their members better with a new drive-thru, larger parking lot and new ATM.

Staff at the credit union say they are dedicated to making everyone feel comfortable while in the new branch.

“We have a wellness space and I’m really excited about that for both members and employees,” said Branch Manager Amanda Bruggman.

“Its an area where if you need to take a minute and just relax, or clear your mind, meditation, prayer. Its also being used for mothers, ” said Bruggman.

Affinity is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.