Alternative to Exercising Outside to Stay Fit during the Winter

Miller Hill Mall welcomes more walkers.

DULUTH, Minn. – More sub–zero temperatures and wind chills are on the way making it difficult for people to stick with their health goals.

Endless loops around the Miller Hill Mall are helping people of all ages maintain a healthy lifestyle through exercise.

Before stores open, it is common to see people taking advantage of the opportunity to circle the mall.

It can be very beneficial for many including the chance to get out of the cold, have security when walking, and even access to a faster medical response, in the event of an emergency.

A pair of mall walkers have been exercising together for years. They are grateful to the mall for allowing them to have a warm place to keep fit.

“I’m delighted it’s really nice to be able to come over here and walk in the winter time especially because we need to walk,” said June Fanaselle.

Over ten years ago, health became a serious issue for June’s walking partner.

“My doctor said to do three things or I would be diabetic within eighteen months,” said Wesley Rudd. “One of them was to walk.”

Listening to doctor’s orders Rudd started his journey by walking an hour a day at Miller Hill Mall.

Now he is healthy and clear of a diabetic diagnosis.

Miller Hill mall is open daily to walkers beginning at 8 AM.