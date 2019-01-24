Bayfront Family Center and Rink Temporarily Closing due to Weather Conditions

DULUTH, Minn. – The Bayfront Family Center and ice rink is temporarily closing January 24 and January 25 due to freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division anticipates reopening the Family Center and rink this weekend pending improved weather conditions.

The Bayfront Family Center is typically staffed 4-8 PM Monday through Friday, 1-8 PM on Saturdays and 1-5 PM on Sundays.

During open hours, the public is welcome to explore the free winter recreation equipment being offered.