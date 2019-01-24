Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Staying Home for Nonconference Series

UMD will host Quinnipiac for the first time in program history.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hoceky team is staying at home this weekend for a nonconference series against Quinnipiac.

This is the first ever meeting between the two teams and although the Bulldogs are unfamiliar with the east coast Bobcats, they’re ready for the challenge and to build off their current momentum.

“Everyone should be scared when they come to AMSOIL because playing in our home rink, we love it. We can’t put anything past anyone on any weekend. It’s one game at a time,” freshman forward Gabbie Hughes said.

“It’s nice to have a fresh opponent that we’re less familiar with. We want to continue to work on the things that we’ve been working on and continue to put the puck in the net and continue to get stronger defensively. The more complete we can play heading into January and February, the better off we’ll be,” head coach Maura Crowell said.