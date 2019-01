Duluth Warming Center Activation: January 24 – 25

Overnight Temps to Reach Below Zero

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Warming Center will be open for those in need January 24 and January 25.

Temperatures are expected to reach zero degrees or below overnight.

The Warming Center Hours are from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The center is located at 5830 Grand Avenue.