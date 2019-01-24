Lake Superior Ice Festival to Heat Up Superior This Weekend

The Lake Superior Ice Festival Kicks off Friday, January 25 and will End on Sunday, January 27

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Temperatures will be bitter cold as we head into the weekend, but that’s not stopping hearty Northlanders and visitors from enjoying the 2019 Lake Superior Ice Festival in Superior.

The event is happening Friday, January 25 through Sunday, January 27.

The big snow slide is already erected, towering over Barker’s Island Marina.

This year, attendees will have some new attractions to look forward to including a curling bonspiel, a sauna and an ice sculpture clue hunt.

“I think people around here realize that winter is just part of who we are, and doing an Ice Festival doesn’t seem silly to anyone here,” said Nikky Farmakers, Director of Marketing with Travel Superior.

The event will also feature a kid zone, stock car ice racing, ornate ice sculptures and much more.

Cross-country ski trails are open for free in the City of Superior throughout the end of the festival.

Organizers say there will be plenty of areas at the festival will be heated.

Click here for more information.