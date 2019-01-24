Lumberjacks’ Kelley Signs NLI for NDSU

The three-sport athlete at Cloquet signed to run track at North Dakota State.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet’s Kendra Kelley signed her National Letter of Intent Thursday morning to run DI track at North Dakota State University.

While Kelley is a three–sport athlete, running track and playing both soccer and basketball for the Lumberjacks, she said the choice of which sport to play was always easy.

“I think I always knew that track was what I wanted to do. I’ve dedicated so much of myself to the sport and I’ve just loved every second of it. Not to say that I didn’t enjoy my other sports. But track I just kind of knew that this is what I wanted to continue. It’s just a blessing. I’ve been so blessed with the coaches, teammates and my family. I’m just so happy to compete at this Division I level. They have an awesome track team and I’ll be getting a really good education for my major as well,” Kelley said.