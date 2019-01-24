Madeline Island Ferry Services to end Season Friday

MADELINE ISLAND, Wis. – The Madeline Island Ferry services are expected to come to an end for the season after Friday due to thickening ice conditions.

According to the Madeline Island Ice Road Facebook page, windsled operations will be starting soon after.

A recent post read, “With the brutal wind chill conditions the ice will be getting thicker but also brittle, which could make for a decent windsled season.”

They recommend getting vehicles over as soon as possible.

The 2019 Windsled and Van Schedule is posted below: