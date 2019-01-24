Officers Prepare Service for Fallen K-9 Haas

Haas was shot and killed working in the line of duty.

DULUTH, Minn.- Final preparations are underway for a public memorial service Friday honoring Duluth police K-9 Haas. Haas was only three years old when he was shot in the line of duty during a domestic assault call early January.

Haas was one of four canines on the Duluth Police Department’s patrol unit and was cross–trained in locating narcotics.

Duluth police tell us they’ve seen tremendous community outreach and support since K-9 Haas’s passing. They’re expecting a full and moving service at the Harbor Side Ballroom at the DECC Friday afternoon filled with a presentation of colors and words from law enforcement.

“Law enforcement community is very tight and we support each other when we have losses like this, whether it be an officer or a canine. We do these kinds of things for that reason,” K-9 Unit Coordinator Kelly Greenwalt.

The department will be looking to train another K-9, which the community has been supportive of in their words and donations.

Haas’ partner, officer Aaron Haller, who was also shot during the incident, will be speaking at the event.

Doors will open to the public Friday at 3 p.m. with the service beginning at 4. The DECC will also be offering free parking.