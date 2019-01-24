Prep Basketball: Rails Boys, Lumberjacks Girls Pick Up Wins

The Proctor boys picked up its fourth straight win while the Cloquet girls picked up a big road win over Duluth Marshall.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Proctor boys basketball team picked up its fourth straight win on Thursday night as the Rails took down Two Harbors 74-57.

The Agates’ Jayden Ruberg led all scorers with 36 points while the Rails’ Dylan Hom led the team with 18 points.

In girls basketball action, Cloquet traveled to Duluth Marshall and picked up the road win over the Hilltoppers, 77-64.