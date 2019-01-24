Prep Hockey: Lightning Girls, Topper Girls, Hawks Boys, ‘Jacks Boys Winners on Thursday Night

A big night for high school hockey saw road wins for Grand Rapids/Greenway girls and Hermantown boys.

CLOQUET, Minn. – On a night when Cloquet native Sadie Lundquist was honored with a banner in the rafters of the Northwoods Credit Union, the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team got road shutout win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4-0 on Thursday night.

In other girls action, Emily Lemker got her 1000th career point as Duluth Marshall knocked off the Duluth Northern Stars 6-0 at Mars Lakeview Arena.

In boys action, Blake Biondi recorded a hat trick in the first period as Hermantown defeated Proctor 8-0. And the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team scored six goals in the third period to stun Superior 7-3.