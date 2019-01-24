Sports Garden Hosts Annual Twins Caravan

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, the Sports Garden was the place to be for Major League Baseball fans across the Northland.

The Twins Caravan made its annual stop to Duluth. The event allows fans to meet and greet their favorite Twins players. The event is one of the longest running team caravans in all of professional sports.

“It’s something that kick starts the season. It’s also nice to get a feel for Twins territory. When you put the Twins jersey on, you get a picture of these kinds of things instead of just Minneapolis,” relief pitcher Taylor Rogers said.

All the proceeds from the event go to the ALS foundation.