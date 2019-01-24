Superior Jaycees Sits Car on Ice to Raise Money for the Community

Raffle tickets will be sold during Ice Festival at Barker's Island.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Heads up to visitors of Barker’s Island.

If you see car resting on the ice, don’t panic. It’s Superior Jaycees newest fundraiser.

The organization will be selling raffle tickets at Pond Hockey and A–1 movers in Superior for people to guess how long it will take the car to fall through the ice.

The “Superior Sinker” has no engine, fluids, or glass. It’s just a car frame.

The Superior based club is hoping to raise money to better serve Superior and Douglas county.

“We support a lot of different events, medical fundraisers, everything you can think of we want to give this back to the community,” said Superior Jaycees President Nikky Farmarkes.

The event is also part of the Lake Superior Ice Festival at Barker’s Island this weekend.