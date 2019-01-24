Thirsty Pagan Brewing Receives $148 Thousand Grant

Wisconsin granted Thirsty Pagan Brewing $148 thousand for their revitalization project.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Good news for one brewery- Thirsty Pagan Brewing in Superior received a hefty grant from the state in support of their big move.

The Community Development Investment grant is meant to enhance downtown business districts.

The gift of $148,400 to turn the former Soo Line Freight Depot into a microbrewery and restaurant in addition to the $50 thousand grant from the city of Superior put the brewery’s revitalization project in a much better place than they had originally expected.

“When we made this decision to purchase this building and to relocate we budgeted really clearly on what we needed to do and what we didn’t need to do and one of the things that we didn’t include at all was receiving a grant of this size,” brewery owner Steve Knauss said.

The project has been on hold for three months but with a groundbreaking ceremony, Thirsty Pagan is excited to kick off their estimated 13 week project starting Friday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m.