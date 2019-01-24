Two men Arrested on Opioid Related Murder Charge

DULUTH, Minn. – Two men have been arrested in connection to an opioid related death that occurred on December 14, 2018.

The Duluth Police Department and Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrested 26-year-old Jacob Johnson on Wednesday and 49-year-old Jamie McNeary Thursday morning on charges of third-degree aiding and abetting murder.

Both men are being lodged at the St. Louis County Jail.

Their next scheduled court date is set for February 11.