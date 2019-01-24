UNS Fishing Contest Postponed due to Weather Conditions

The Event has Been Moved to February

DULUTH, Minn. – With temperatures expected to remain well below zero, a popular ice fishing contest scheduled for this weekend in the Northland is being postponed.

The United Northern Sportsman’s Club was scheduled to host its 66th annual ice fishing contest on Island Lake north of Duluth this Sunday January 27th.

This contest always draws hundreds of people each year, and raises thousands of dollars for the organization.

The event is now being moved to Sunday February 17th instead because of safety concerns for the contestants and volunteers related to the extremely cold temperatures.

The forecast calls for negative temperatures and dangerous wind chill levels throughout the area all day on Sunday.