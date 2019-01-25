No Charges for Closs Suspect in Douglas County

Patterson is Currently Being Held in a Polk County Jail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – In a recent release, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office says they do not anticipate filing a criminal complaint against Jake Patterson in the immediate future.

Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf states:

“A prosecutor’s decision whether to file criminal charges involves the consideration of multiple factors, including the existence of other charges and victim-related concerns. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office does retain the ability to charge Patterson at any time within the statute of limitations for any crime it determines Patterson has committed.”

The announcement is significant because it could mean that details of any abuse Jayme suffered while in captivity may be kept private.

Patterson has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly killing James and Denise Closs in Barron County.

He’s also charged with kidnapping Jayme Closs and for armed burglary of the Closs’ Barron home.

He is currently being held at the Polk County Jail in Balsam Lake. Patterson’s bail is set at $5,000,000.