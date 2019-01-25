Billy’s Bar Gets Ready For 35th Annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

The Beargrease is a small non-profit committed to the fans.

DULUTH, Minn. – 60 mushers will be in line and ready to go starting Sunday for the John Beargrease Sled Dog race.

Crews were at Billy’s bar getting set up for the marathon festivities.

The owner of the bar says he expects big crowd to watch the start of the 35th Annual race.

“It’s very exciting we are the start line this year, usually we are the finish line,” said Bill Johnson. “A lot more people more, a lot more fun, many more hours.”

Beer, Bloody Mary’s and other beverages will be available for everyone to purchase inside of a heated tent at Billy’s during the day.

Beargrease festivities will begin at 10 a–m and mushers will take off starting at noon.