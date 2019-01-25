Boy Scout Troop Hosts Blood Drive in Duluth

Three or four blood drives a year can save more than 500 lives

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Red Cross, blood donations decrease during winter months.

A local Boy Scout troop hosted a blood drive at the Northland Country Club.

For every unit of blood donated, the Red Cross will give $10 to Boy Scout Troop 9.

The money will fund future scout needs.

Although the event is beneficial for the troop, it also helps the Red Cross get their donations during this slow time.

“Our local office has been so generous, really this is just really help them, help the community, and help those in need,” said Scoutmaster Sharon Yung.

This is the first blood drive for Troop 9. They hoping other troops will host future blood donation events.