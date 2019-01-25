Bulldogs Basketball Split Doubleheader Against Dragons

The UMD women handed MSU Moorhead its first NSIC loss of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team took down No. 24 MSU Moorhead 69-53 to hand the Dragons their first NSIC loss of the season and snap their 14-game win streak.

Sammy Kozlowski led all scorers with 20 points while Sarah Grow had 12 and Emma Boehm had 10.

For the men, they couldn’t climb out of their early hole as the Dragons got the 79-58 win.

Brandon Myer had 18 points while Sean Burns had 12.

Both Bulldogs squads will be in action on Saturday against Northern State.