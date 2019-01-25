Bulldogs Women Top Bobcats; Men Dominate Mavericks

Nick Swaney netted the first UMD hat trick since 2016 while Kylie Hanley scored her first collegiate goal.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the first ever meeting between the UMD women and Quinnipiac, the Bulldogs scored three unanswered to get the win, 3-1.

Lizi Norton, Ashton Bell and Kylie Hanley (her first career goal) all scored for the Bulldogs. Maddie Rooney made 23 saves in the win.

The Bulldogs and Bobcats will meet again on Saturday at 3:07 p.m.

For the UMD men, they were at home Friday night hosting Omaha and dominated the Mavericks to a 7-2 win.

Nick Swaney netted the first UMD hat trick since 2016, and Swaney recorded 12 shots on goal, the most by a Bulldog since Judd Medak since 2002. Nick Wolff, Tanner Laderoute, Parker Mackay and Dylan Samberg all also scored in the win. Hunter Shepard finished with 15 saves.

The Bulldogs and Mavericks will meet again on Saturday at 7:07 p.m.