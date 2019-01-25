Concert at CSS to Showcase Music Unheard for 350 Years

The Concert "Intimate Music for Lute and Voice" is Happening Saturday, January 26 at The College of St. Scholastica

DULUTH, Minn. – A performance combining lute and voice at The College of St. Scholastica will feature recently discovered music that hasn’t been played in 350 years.

Intimate Music for Lute and Voice is happening Saturday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mitchell Auditorium on the College’s Duluth campus.

Longtime lutenist Edward Martin is set to perform solo baroque lute songs and songs with tenor voice featuring singer William Bastian, a former St. Scholastica music faculty member.

Martin will perform works of composer David Kellner, from the last printed book of lute music (Hamburg, 1747) published prior to the 20th century.

He will also premiere, for the first time in 350 years, newly unearthed works of composer Johannes Fresneau.

It is the only remaining lute music from the Dutch baroque period.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased through the Spotlight Box Office at spotlight@css.edu or by calling 218-723-7000.

Click here for more information regarding The College of St. Scholastica.