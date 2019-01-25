Duluth Police are Fighting to Reduce Opioid Overdoses

Duluth experienced seven opioid related deaths in 2018.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth has already seen 16 opioid overdoses since the start of the year, five resulted in a death.

Authorities recently apprehended 26-year-old Jacob Johnson and 49-year-old Jamie McNeary for an opioid related death, but investigators say this is just the start when it comes to cracking down on opioid distribution.

In Duluth, opioid overdoses dropped from 150 in 2017 to 92 in 2018, but a spike so early in the year is causing much concern.

Authorities are sending out a warning.

“If you are a drug dealer if you are peddling poison to the people in our community, not only are we coming after you to hold you accountable for the sale of these poisons, but also if you are responsible for the narcotic you sell to someone else we will also look to prosecute you for homicide,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken.

In early 2018, the Duluth Police department was awarded a grant for $279,000.

To further reduce the demand for opioids, the department hired an opioid technician at the end of 2018 as a resource not only for officers, but for people fighting an opioid addiction.

“My job also entails meeting with and case managing folks who have opioid use disorders,” said Opioid Technician Jessica McCarthy. “It was originally designed that I would meet with folks once they have overdosed.”

The grant is for the next two years and the funds have already helped educate and equip officers with Naloxone, as known as Narcan.

Anyone looking for help dealing with an opioid addiction can reach out to the Duluth Police hotline at 218–730–4009.