Former CEC Star Sadie Lundquist Honored with Banner at NCU Arena

Lundquist is the first female athlete from Cloquet to play professional hockey.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Last night, Minnesota Whitecaps forward and former Cloquet-Esko-Carlton hockey star Sadie Lundquist was honored with her own banner in the rafters of the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Lundquist says coming back home lets her reflect on memories of her time in the Northland and all the success she had with the Lumberjacks.

“I was able to play as an eighth-grader and I don’t think I knew really what I was getting myself into and how much it meant to play as an eighth-grader. I went to state three times. I love wearing purple. It was a lot of fun. It’s incredibly humbling to be back. I had a lot of good memories in this arena,” Lundquist said.