Friday January 25, 2019: Morning Forecast January 25, 2019 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Dangerous Cold Temperatures, Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, Frigid Cold, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Northland Weather Forecast, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast, wind chill advisory, Wind Chill Warning FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Sweet Maple Bourbon Salmon Sunday August 13, 2017, Evening Forecast – S... Saturday August 5, 2017, Morning Forecast Saturday September 16, 2017, Morning Forecast: Sto...