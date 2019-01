Hawks Boys Basketball Avenge Early Season Loss to Greyhounds

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – After suffering a close loss at Duluth East earlier this month, the Hermantown boys basketball team got revenge on Friday night, getting the 80-74 win.

The Hermantown girls were also successful in the doubleheader, defeating Duluth East 70-46.