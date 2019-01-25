Lake Superior College to Offer Free Dental Care to Children

The Clinic Will be Held on February 1

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic is teaming up with local dental professionals to provide free care on Friday, February 1 for children whose families might not be able to otherwise afford it.

Last year, the clinic served more than 60 children in the area.

“We want to reach children in need of dental care,” said Kjersta Watt, LSC dental hygiene program director. “We encourage parents to call for an appointment.”

The Dental Hygiene Clinic is located at Lake Superior College, 2101 Trinity Road, in Duluth.

Openings are available for any child under 18 years old who needs dental care.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 1 can call 218-733-5939.

Walk in care is not available.