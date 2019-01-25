New Superior Police Officer Sworn In

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The Superior Police Department has sworn in its fifth female police officer.

She told Fox 21 today that this was a dream come true for her, helping people in a community she is quite familiar with.

“I think what I’m looking forward to the most is starting what I was meant to do. Starting my career – especially in this city. I grew up in Solon – Superior is kind of like my town as well,” said new officer Ashley Johnson.

The new officer said she was previously an intern with the Superior Police Department.