Thirsty Pagan Breaks Ground On New Location

Soo Line Freight Depot New Home To Thirsty Pagan Brewing, After State Grant Received

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — The old Soo Line Freight Depot in Superior is now home to Thirsty Pagan Brewing. The microbrewery broke ground this afternoon after receiving a $148,000 WEDC state grant.

“When we are waiting for that grant we can’t start any work so we’ve been biting our nails and on the edge of our seat to get going. Now that we are here, we have everybody that’s been a part of our program here and we’re going to knock down some walls, pick up some stuff and do some wiring and get everything going. It should take about 13 weeks.” said the Owner of Thirsty Pagan Brewing Steve Knauss.

With a tentative opening date scheduled for the first week of May, Thirsty Pagan plans to have a 120 seat taproom to enjoy pizza and brews, all while saving a historical landmark by bringing it back to life.

“We are really excited about giving right back to the community and it’s easy to do when you’ve got such great people coming in and great customers and the whole thing is an upward spiral of success, we are really excited to get going!” explained Knauss.

Construction taking place will be to add a new kitchen, electrical and HVAC system.

“WEDC is committed to working with communities throughout Wisconsin to invest in revitalizing their downtowns and enhancing their business districts,” said Tricia Braun, chief operating officer of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development organization.

This project preserves a piece of Superior’s history by redeveloping a building that is over a century old, as well as providing residents and visitors a new and contemporary gathering place to enjoy a meal and a drink.

The City of Superior City Council also approved a $50,000 development grant for Thirsty Pagan Brewery in late 2018 to help fund site improvements.

The Soo Line freight depot was built in 1908 and operated passenger service until 1965. The Soo Line continued to utilize the building for offices until 1989. Since then, various businesses have used the depot, including a garden center, a computer business, a candy store and an art gallery. In 1993, the depot was used as a setting for scenes in Disney’s film “Iron Will,” which was filmed in and around the Twin Ports. It is located on 1615 Winter Street in Superior.