Two men Arrested on Opioid Related Murder Charge

DULUTH, Minn. – Two men have been arrested in connection to an opioid related death that occurred on December 14, 2018.

The Duluth Police Department and Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrested 26-year-old Jacob Johnson on Wednesday and 49-year-old Jamie McNeary Thursday morning on charges of third-degree aiding and abetting murder.

According to the criminal complaint a man was found unresponsive in his bathroom on December 14.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death an “accident, with toxicology results being positive for fentanyl and breakdown products of heroin.”

The subsequent investigation into the man’s death found the man had been text messaging an individual, identified as Jacob Johnson, to help him find heroin.

Johnson admitted to authorities he met up with the victim on December 14 in the parking lot of Tri-Towers and used the victim’s cell phone to contact Jamie McNeary.

According to the criminal complaint McNeary directed Johnson and the victim to meet him at a specified location.

When they arrived at the agreed upon location McNeary got into the backseat of the car and sold the victim $20 worth of heroin.

According to reports, McNeary denied selling the victim heroin and told authorities he was “simply meeting in the victim’s car because he heard he was trying to sell his vehicle.”

Both men are being lodged at the St. Louis County Jail.

Their next scheduled court date is set for February 11.