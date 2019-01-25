Walz Considering Closing MN Schools Next Week due to Extreme Cold

Wind Chills may Reach 45 Below Zero

(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – With temperatures expected to reach 20 to 30 degrees below zero next week, Governor Tim Walz says he is exploring the possibility of closing Minnesota schools if temperatures remain extremely low.

“I really trust local officials and superintendents and folks to make these decisions,” Walz said. “We’ll certainly see when it’s the proper role. We always make these decisions based on the safety of our children, the safety of people on the roads but also understanding what are the implications of when you do that … We’ll explore it.”

Forecasters have called it a replay of the “polar vortex” that bludgeoned the U.S. in 2014 — and maybe even colder, with wind chills by midweek as much as 45 below in parts of the Midwest.

The extreme cold has already closed schools, daycares and multiple events across the Northland this week.