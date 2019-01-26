Bulldogs Basketball Sweep Doubleheader Against Wolves

Both UMD squads got close wins over Northern State on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Both the Minnesota Duluth men and women picked up wins at Romano Gym on Saturday against Northern State.

For the women, Sammy Kozlowski led the way with 16 points as the Bulldogs got the 57-41 win. This was the first time UMD has defeated Northern State in 14 attempts. The win also pushed the Bulldogs to 7-0 at home in conference games.

For the me, they rebounded nicely from Friday night’s loss to get the 76-70 win to take down the NSIC-leading Wolves. Sean Burns led all scorers with 23 points.