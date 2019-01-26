Bulldogs Men’s Hockey Sweeps Mavericks; Women Fall to Bobcats

With the win, the UMD men have now swept back-to-back series.

DULUTH, Minn. – It would take a while for the offense to get going, but the UMD men’s hockey team once again found its momentum in the second period as the Bulldogs got the 3-1 win over Omaha and sweep the series.

Dylan Samberg, Koby Bender and Parker Mackay all scored for the Bulldogs, while Bender’s was his first collegiate goal. Hunter Shepard made 33 saves as the Bulldogs swept back-to-back series.

UMD (16-6-2) will hit the road and play a two-game series at Colorado College next weekend.

For the women, it was a battle of goaltenders through the first two periods, but eventually Quinnipiac broke through to get the 2-1 win.

Anna Klein finally broke the scoreless tie in the third, but the Bobcats would score two later to get the win.

UMD (11-11-2) will hit the road and play No. 2 Minnesota next Saturday and Sunday.