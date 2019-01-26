Lake Superior Ice Festival Powers On Through Bitter Cold

Subzero Temps Don't Keep Out Northlanders

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The weather outside may be frightful, but the Lake Superior Ice Festival makes it so delightful.

The cold weather didn’t stop crowds from flocking to Barker’s Island to enjoy all the frozen wonder.

They were even joined by some magical Disney characters.

Possibly the most popular part of the festival, the ice sculptures have been wowing visitors since the festival first began back in 2015.

For the sculptors, that’s what makes it all worth it.

“Obviously satisfaction, y’know, especially if they like it,” said Sculptor Paul Salmon, who’s been carving ice for over 30 years. “But no, I mean most of the time the feedback is very positive.”

“It’s like, that’s what kinda makes you wanna keep going.”

The wintry fun includes an igloo building contest, pond hockey, and new this year: a sauna, and curling bonspiel.