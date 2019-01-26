Yellowjackets Women’s Basketball Wins Sixth Straight

Five Wisconsin-Superior players scored in double figures in the win.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team returned home on Saturday and dominated Martin Luther, 89-30, to pick up its sixth straight win.

The Yellowjackets scored the first 12 points and held the Knights to single-digit points in three quarters. Five players scored in double figures for UWS: Hannah Norlin led with 18, while Eva Reinertsen and Lindsey Jalivay scored 13, Marissa Ruiz had 11 and Taylor Kane had 10.

The Yellowjackets (18-2) will play in the Bridge Battle on Wednesday as they host St. Scholastica