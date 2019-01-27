Northern Star: Jayden Ruberg

For this week's segment, we talk with one Two Harbors basketball player who's joining his family members by leaving a legacy within the program.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Jayden Ruberg comes from a basketball family. His dad, aunt and older sister all played for Two Harbors and each left legacies within the program.

“They were pretty much the reason I started playing basketball. They’re my role models. I wanted to play like them, be like them, that’s my motivation,” Ruberg said.

Ruberg’s sister holds the record for three pointers in a single game. His aunt is the all–time leading scorer, and his dad was the all time leading boys scorer, until this season when Ruberg broke that record on Jan. 18 against Wrenshall.

“It was really exciting, there was no better person to break the record. It started out when I coached him in fourth and fifth grade, I’d always hoped that he’d be the one to break it. I’m very proud of him, he’s earned it, he’s worked a lot harder than I did when I played,” Jayden’s dad Greg said.

“It feels pretty good, especially because it’s my dad. I see him every day. I can always remind him that I hold the record now,” Jayden said.

That’s not the only record Ruberg has broken this season. In their game against Carlton just a week prior, Ruberg scored 57 points, setting the new single–game record, one that Scott McDonald set over four decades ago.

“It was pretty exciting. We had a good crowd for both games and to break a record that that was 48 years old for the single–game record. I didn’t realize he had that many points,” Two Harbors head coach Bill Anderson said.

And although Jayden Ruberg has already taken his dad’s record, there’s still one thing his dad has over his senior son.

“When Jayden was in fourth grade, I made him a bet that he could ever beat me in 1–on–1 before he graduated, I’d give him a $100 bill. So we’d play hundreds and hundreds of games and he’s never beat me yet but the disclaimer is I’ve made a lot of excuses in the past year that I’m too old to play him or I’m too busy because I know that I’ll get destroyed,” Greg Ruberg said.

Jayden Ruberg still has another month left playing with the Agates and even has a chance to take his aunt’s record as the all–time leading scorer. But the points and records don’t matter to Jayden, he just wants to win.

“When he broke that and the all–time scoring record he was just so happy that they won. He’s not a kid that will ever talk about records or scoring, he doesn’t really seem to care. He came home and said hey we won the game and not a word said about what he scored or what he did. He said, we got our third win in a row and I said well what about the points and he said yeah we won,” Greg Ruberg said.

“It didn’t feel like any milestone. I was just playing the game and trying to get the win…I just want to win. That’s my main goal,” Jayden Ruberg said.