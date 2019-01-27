Remembering ‘The Day the Music Died’: 60 Years After Buddy Holly

Armory Hosts Dance Party in Tribute to Winter Dance Party 1959

DULUTH, Minn.- 60 years ago singer Buddy Holly, and several other musicians, were killed in a fatal plane crash.

A day that became known as “The Day the Music Died.”

Just days earlier, Holly and his fellow music men performed in Duluth.

So on Sunday the Duluth Armory celebrated his life, and the music of the 50s.

“Your kisses lift me higher, like the sweet song of a choir.”

“You light my morning sky, with burning love.”

Local young musicians “Born too Late” opened the night at the Sports Garden in Canal Park.

The Armory invited people to twist and shout, commemorating the Winter Dance Party of 1959, when Buddy Holly and musicians like Richie Vallens played onstage at the Armory.

“We want to keep the memory of the Winter Dance Party and Buddy Holly’s music alive,” said Mark Poirier, Executive Director of the Armory Arts and Music Center.

“The echoes of this concert 60 years ago are still with us today.”

The night also featured music from Buddy Holly tribute musician Todd Eckart, a silent auction, and a 50s costume contest.

The event was held at the Sports Garden, due to the Armory’s ongoing renovation.