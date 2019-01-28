Breakwater Restaurant in Superior Closes Doors For Good

Longtime Superior Restaurant Shuts Down

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A longtime family restaurant in Superior has abruptly closed its doors, after more than 15 years in business.

Regulars showing up for some home-cooked meals at Breakwater Sunday afternoon were surprised by a sign on the door of the restaurant on Highway 2.

The sign read that the restaurant was closed until further notice.

That sign went up around 3pm yesterday, and that further notice, is actually forever.

Owner David Martin told us over the phone that his other restaurants in Ashland and Ironwood won’t be closing.

However, those two locations could not keep footing the bill for the failing Superior location any longer.

The closure not only took customers by surprise, but also the dozen or so employees who ended up soaking in the news at the nearby Gronk’s Bar and Grill, also a family owned business.

“It’s sad, especially knowing how much gets put into a business, to have it all automatically close down,” said Manager at Gronk’s, Haylie Strum. “We are accepting applications, especially in situations like this.”

Despite that, Strum warned that it is a slow time for the restaurant, so no hire can be guaranteed.

“Just come in, fill out an application, and we’ll see what we can do.”

Meanwhile, Perkin’s Restaurant in Superior is speaking out about the closing, saying on Facebook:

“To all the employees that have lost their jobs at the Breakwater, we at Perkins are sorry. We will be accepting applications for you first, because of your experience. At Superior Perkins if we don’t have room, we will send your application to one of our other four area Perkins. Thanks for your service to Superior customers.”

Perkins is also accepting coupons from Breakwater, and anyone with gift cards can use them at their Ashland location.

Martin says all of his employees in Superior will get their final paychecks.