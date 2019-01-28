Can of Worms Update

Some New Updates Out After New Open House and Project Update

DULUTH, MINN.- An open house was held in Duluth today where new details emerged for the Twin Ports Interchange reconstruction project, also known as the Can of Worms.

A Large crowd filled the Clyde Iron Works as the public go another opportunity to have their questions heard and answered by those organizing this three hundred and forty million dollar project.

Minn. Dot officials said they always take into account the public’s opinion on projects, especially one of this magnitude. One of the top asked question asked today was when the project will actually begin?

“The couple of changes in the past month have been more details on the visual quality which we are continuing to develop. Also, all bridge on Highway 53 and we also have some dates to anticipate construction. We now know construction will be in 2019 along with 2020 to help facilitate completing the project as quickly as possible”, said Roberta Dwyer, the Project Manager for the Twin Ports Interchange.

However, the end date for this project won’t be until the Fall of 2020 so get ready to see lots of construction cones and workers out on the highways in the coming year and a half.

For those that wish to have their input heard who haven’t had the chance to yet, there are plenty of opportunities on our website.