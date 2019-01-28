Duluth Police Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Cecilia Joo Jerecsek, 18, has been missing since Sunday January 13.

She was last seen in the 2100 block of Dunedin Avenue.

Jereczek is described as 5’0 feet, 118 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood and blue jeans.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call 911.