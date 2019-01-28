Duluth Warming Center Open Monday and Tuesday Night

Hours are From 10:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Warming Center will be open Monday, January 28 and Tuesday, January 29 due to cold temperatures.

The center is open from 10:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and is located at 5830 Grand Avenue.

CHUM Executive Director Lee Stuart says the Warming Center can accept donations of warm hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks, and hand warmers.

All other clothing and blanket donations can go to the Damiano Center located at 206 West 4th Street.

Damiano donation hours are between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Coffee, cocoa, tea, hot cider mix, fruit, snacks, and other easily shared food are also welcome donations at the center. Plates, cups, and other utensils are also appreciated with food or drink donations.

According to Stuart, 80 people were at CHUM Sunday night and 28 people were at the Warming Center.