First Official Day the IRS is Accepting Tax Filings

Tax refunds are expected to take two week to process.

DULUTH, Minn. -Today is officially day one taxes can be accepted by the IRS, after a three week reprieve was put in place to temporarily end the government shutdown.

The IRS recently recalled more than 40,000 employees to help with the processing of taxes before the reprieve.

During that time some tax payers were able to file, but e–filing documents remained in a queue until today.

Owner of Income Tax and Consultants in Duluth says for other tax payers there is still some concern about the filing process.

George Haddad expressed, “When people fax their documents in, the services just haven’t been open, so where are they going?”

Haddad also says that tax preparers do not get a confirmation that the documents have been received.

To avoid penalties, it is still recommended tax payers file on time.

Income Tax and Consultants is currently accepting new clients and is located at 515 East 4th street in Duluth.