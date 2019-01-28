Goodbye 18, Hello 21. Duluth’s Legal Age To Purchase Tobacco Products Rises

DULUTH, Minn.- In a 6-2 vote Monday night, the Duluth city council voted in favor of raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

“I know people will say this is a complex issue. But the lives of our children–is simple,” said Tonya Sconier, principal at Denfeld High School, before the vote was made.

About a dozen people came up to voice their approval for the legal aged to be raised. But not everybody is for this change, like smoke shops.

Councillors Joe Sipress and Jay Fosle voted against the ordinance.

The ordinance, which was co-sponsored by councilors Zach Filipovich and Em Westerlund, will take effect in 120 days.

While it will be illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase tobacco of any kind, people 18 years old can still legally use the products.