New Airplane Program Coming to Lake Superior College

Eagle Career Pathway heading to LSC

DULUTH, MINN.- Lake Superior College in Duluth has announced the launch of a new program with AAR Aviation Company.

With this program, students in the aviation maintenance technician program are offered tuition reimbursement.

Out of all the schools around the country, LSC was one of just a handful of schools selected for this new program.

Daniel Fanning, Director of Institutional Advancement states that “AAR as a whole could potentially hire up to another hundred to two hundred people in the next couple of years. So best case scenario, we get this program up and running, we add to our cohorts, we’d love to see our numbers double in some cases”.

For more information regarding this new program along with upcoming aviation career fair at LSC.edu.