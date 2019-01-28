Prep Basketball: Jacks Boys Squeak By Eskomos; Toppers Boys & Girls Victorious

Monday night saw big wins for the Cloquet boys and Esko girls.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In boys basketball action, Cloquet got the win over rivals Esko 63-61 Monday at Cloquet Middle School.

In other boys action, it was Duluth Marshall getting a road win over Wrenshall 84-54.

And in girls action, the Hilltopper girls got the home win over East Central 79-56 and the Eskomo girls improve to 7-1 in the new year as they top Aitkin 69-40.